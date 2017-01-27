Vocal Jayz to warm hearts on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, let the MHS Vocal Jayz sing sweet songs to your sweetheart. Following tradition, the Vocal Jayz will be offering their hearts and voices to the Merrill community during the day on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, Feb. 14). From 1-5 p.m., they will stop by your loved one’s home or business for delivery.

These Singing Valentines will include two songs, a personalized card, and a chocolate treat. For just $25, make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. You can choose from the following selections: “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “The Longest Time,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Stand By Me” or “I’m Yours.”

To order for your loved one, please tell us where you want the Valentine to be delivered, as well as what time works best for delivery. You can place an order by leaving your name, phone number/email, and delivery information with Mr. Olson.

Please call 715-536-4594 ext. 18095 or send an email to joshua.olson@maps.k12.wi.us.