Merrill United Way announces annual meeting

The Merrill Area United Way will hold its Annual Meeting on Feb. 6 in the Community Room at the T.B. Scott Library in Merrill. The public is welcome to attend. The Board conducts a very brief meeting with the Annual Meeting following the Board at about 5:10 p.m.

The event provides for the election of new Board members and officers for the 2017 year.

Additional action will include approval of the 2017 Annual Budget and a summary of the United Way activities throughout 2016. The 2016 Annual Report will be available for distribution at that meeting. Those leaving the Board will be recognized for their service.

The Annual Meeting allows the organization to reflect on the ongoing development of the Merrill Area United Way, an organization that serves many facets of the community. The 2016 Annual Report will be available on the merrillareaunitedway.org website.