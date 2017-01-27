Merrill Police receive grant to upgrade defibrillators

Merrill police officers are now equipped with the most updated version of Lifepak defibrillators thanks to the support and generosity of the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation. The new defibrillators replace original AED units that have been in service since as long ago as 1999.

According to the American Heart Association, a victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7 to 10 percent for every minute that passes without defibrillation during sudden cardiac arrest.

Merrill officers routinely patrol all hours of the day and night, and are scattered throughout the city of Merrill at any given time. When an ambulance is called out to respond to someone in cardiac distress, officers are likely to arrive within minutes and often in advance of EMS. “Responding to these incidents with an AED in hand increases the chance of survival of the patient,” noted Merrill Police Chief Ken Neff. “In fact, within the last two years, Merrill police officers have successfully resuscitated three individuals, two of which would likely not have survived had it not been for the quick response of the officers and the use of an AED.”