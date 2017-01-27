Library presents ‘Unplugged 2’

Toe-tapping, guitar strumming, melodious notes will waft from T.B. Scott Free Library’s Community Room on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-4 p.m. This musical event coincides with Merrill’s Winterfest and other outdoor fun family events.

More than just another concert, Lloyd Howe and Isabelle Wakkinen will encourage the audience to sing or play along. Having played together years ago in a band called the Fugitives, now they humorously chuckle we’re “The Last of the Fugitives.” Their sound is mostly classic country, but with other artists already committed coming, there’s sure to be a set you’ll enjoy. The open mic, jam session laid back format will feature local artists Guy Hartel aka “Pepper,” Mark Robl, Steve Dallman plus a few more have thought they would enjoy playing along too.

Rick Adsit is again instrumental in hosting Unplugged 2, the first musical afternoon being over a year ago. A good time was had by all! Some stayed the entire afternoon, others only for one set while enjoying coffee from First Street Coffee Station and scrumptious cookies generously provided by The Checkered Churn.

For more information on Saturday’s Scott Free program or any other events in the library’s Words Worth Hearing series, check www.tbscottlibrary.org call 715-536-7191, or follow T.B. Scott Library on Facebook.