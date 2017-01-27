Knights of Columbus announce 13th annual fishing contest

The 13th annual Knights of Columbus ice fishing contest, benefiting the “After the bell” program and other charities, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Lake Alexander. The entry fee is $20 and registration is available at The Rock until the start of the tournament.

There will be prizes in four categories: perch, walleye, northern and pan fish. There will also be door prizes, such as shack packs or cash, and raffles. Bring a non-perishable item and receive a raffle ticket for prizes. There will also be a brat fry sponsored by the Merrill Cub Scouts 502. The event will be held in memory of Mike Duginski.