Nile W. ‘Nick’ Seis, 74, of Wausau, passed away January 20, 2017.

Nick was born August 2, 1942, son of the late Wilfred and Arnine (Searl) Seis. Nick loved baking and had taken several courses at a culinary school. He also enjoyed drawing, shopping and watching old movies. Nick loved spending time with his family. He loved Christmas and everything that came along with celebrating the holiday. He loved baking Christmas cookies and making punch and celebrating with his family.

Survivors include his siblings, Sandy (David) Roeder of Woodland Park, Colorado, Dave Seis of Seattle, Washington, Donna (William) Mahn of Merrill, Kim (Bruce) Koehler of Merrill, Kristin (Douglas) Koehnke of Dewey, Arizona and Karyl (Tim) Malzahn of Merrill; and many nieces and nephews. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Arnine Seis.

Per Nick’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

