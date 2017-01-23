Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Tomahawk firefighters, along with a deputy responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Town of Bradley. A cell 911 call at 2:09 a.m. reported a milk house on fire in the 8000 block of State Rd. 107.

A 55-year-old Tomahawk man was taken into custody Tuesday evening in the Town of Bradley after a deputy investigated a vehicle in the ditch. The deputy noted signs of impairment coming from the driver. The driver was cited for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated before being released to a responsible party.

A 66-year-old Merrill man’s vehicle was severely damaged after it caught fire this past Friday afternoon. The man told law enforcement that he was driving on State Rd. 64 when a tire fell off the front of his vehicle and the vehicle caught fire. The Town of Corning Fire Department responded to the scene.

A 23-year-old Irma man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a deputy investigated a vehicle in the ditch in the Town of King. A deputy arrived and ran a check on the driver which revealed he was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for probation violation, and the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was held on the warrants and charged with a criminal traffic charge of operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeat offender.

Car vs Deer crashes remain low with only four this week.