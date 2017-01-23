Your Merrill area forecast for January 23 <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/kVhzNwVhnOk/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/kVhzNwVhnOk" /> Posted by: Foto News , January 23, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Traffic stops leads to Felony Methamphetamine related charges Comments comments Church Mutual employees support ‘After the Bell’ program Comments comments Bell Tower to host 9th annual Artisan Showcase Comments comments Health Department warns effects of Radon Comments comments