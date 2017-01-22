Traffic stops leads to Felony Methamphetamine related charges

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of W. Third and Genesee streets, upon discovering the driver was operating with a suspended driving status.

According to officer notes, upon contact with the driver, 24-year-old Xao Yang, Yang appeared to be behaving in a deceptive manner and denied anything illegal being inside the vehicle. With the assistance of officer Eros and the Merrill Police Department’s K9 unit, a subsequent search of Yang’s vehicle a short time later revealed a quantity of Methamphetamine, a digital scale, several plastic gem bags as well as a partially loaded magazine for a .25 handgun, however no handgun was discovered.

As a result, Yang was taken into custody on Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine related Paraphernalia, as well as Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping charges.

Yang appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court January 10 facing said charges and remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $500 cash bond.