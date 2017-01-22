Church Mutual employees support ‘After the Bell’ program

Members of the Church Mutual ‘Christmas Is’ Committee recently presented a donation of $1,000 to support the After the Bell program. Church Mutual employees contribute to funds distributed by this committee through bake sales, raffles and employees paying to wear jeans on a few Fridays. The Christmas Is Committee has provided support to the After the Bell program annually since 2006. Pictured are, front from left, Abbie Lavin, Ann Stoeckmann – After the Bell Program Coordinator, Darla Myszka and Jessica Prebeg; back row, Myranda Hayes, Janelle Dorski, Amy Sowinski, Kimberly Seidel, Stephanie Oestreich, Claire Zimmerman, Beth Badeau and Katie Valliere. Recent donations were also received from the T. B. Scott Library Board, Hugo’s and Lise Skofronick. Recent donations were also received from the T. B. Scott Library Board, Hugos and Lise Skofronick.