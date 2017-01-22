Boys drop fifth straight

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Friday night, the Bluejay boys hit the road for Schofield, resuming conference action in a bout with DC Everest.

The Evergreens jumped out to an early single point lead in the first in the wake of a 32 point effort, then capitalized with another 43 in the second to send the Jays packing with a 43-38 loss.

Despite some defensive woes, Junior guard Zach Mootz enjoyed a career night with a stunning 26 point performance (7/14 FG, 12/17 FT, 5r, 5a, 3st).

Quinn Steckbauer piled on another 17 points (5/10 FG, 3/5 3pt, 4/6 FT, 2r, 5a, st) while Jared Ollhoff poured on some extra sauce with a solid 11 point effort (5/7 FG, 1/1 3pt, 7r, st).

“We needed to do a better job on the defensive end than what we did tonight,” comments head coach Jake Schalow.

“Its frustrating because we put together a really nice defensive game against Rhinelander but our offense sputtered. Tonight we get a great offensive flow and now we did not defend the way we have been.

We need to put together a complete game both offensively and defensively. Tonight was very uncharacteristic of ourselves, missing 12 freethrows and 3 of those were front end of 1 and 1 bonus. That also hurt our chances while we were fighting to get back in it.”

The guys return to the hardwood Tuesday, playing host to Wausau-East. Game time is set for 6 PM at the MHS Field House.