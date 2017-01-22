Boys drop fifth straight

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Friday night, the Bluejay boys hit the road for Schofield, resuming conference action in a bout with DC Everest.
The Evergreens jumped out to an early single point lead in the first in the wake of a 32 point effort, then capitalized with another 43 in the second to send the Jays packing with a 43-38 loss.
Despite some defensive woes, Junior guard Zach Mootz enjoyed a career night with a stunning 26 point performance (7/14 FG, 12/17 FT, 5r, 5a, 3st).
Quinn Steckbauer piled on another 17 points (5/10 FG, 3/5 3pt, 4/6 FT, 2r, 5a, st) while Jared Ollhoff poured on some extra sauce with a solid 11 point effort (5/7 FG, 1/1 3pt, 7r, st).
“We needed to do a better job on the defensive end than what we did tonight,” comments head coach Jake Schalow.
“Its frustrating because we put together a really nice defensive game against Rhinelander but our offense sputtered. Tonight we get a great offensive flow and now we did not defend the way we have been.
We need to put together a complete game both offensively and defensively. Tonight was very uncharacteristic of ourselves,  missing 12 freethrows and 3 of those were front end of 1 and 1 bonus. That also hurt our chances while we were fighting to get back in it.”
The guys return to the hardwood Tuesday, playing host to Wausau-East. Game time is set for 6 PM at the MHS Field House.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Burgener selected Athlete of the Week

Comments comments

Conference struggles continue for grapplers

Comments comments

Girls rout Rhinelander

Comments comments

Rhinelander upends boys in OT

Comments comments