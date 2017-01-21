Health Department warns effects of Radon

Did you know that radon gas causes more than 20,000 deaths a year? It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the United States. You cannot see, smell or taste it, so it is easy to forget that radon may be a problem. Help protect you and your family by testing your home for radon during January – National Radon Action Month.

Radon is a natural, odorless gas. It enters buildings through cracks within the basement, walls, and gaps around pipes.

“The only way to know the radon level in your home is to test for it,” stated Meghan Williams, Environmental Health Specialist for Lincoln County Health Department. In fact, radon can be found anywhere and a person’s risk for lung cancer increases by living in a home that has high levels of radon. Both old and new homes can have high radon levels, and levels can vary from home to home within the same area.

Radon levels can be lowered in any home, once levels are tested. New houses can be built to be radon-resistant. There are simple ways to fix a radon problem that are not too costly. Even very high levels can be dropped to acceptable levels. Once the homeowner receives radon test results, Lincoln County Health Department can help by providing resources. Take the time to test your home for radon to protect your family’s health.

Radon test kits can be purchased at the Lincoln County Health Department, 607 N. Sales St., Merrill, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A short-term test kit is available for $8 and a long term test kit for $18.75.

If you have any questions or would like more information on radon, call Meghan Williams at the Lincoln County Health Department, 715-536-0307, or the Northern Wisconsin Radon Information Center toll-free at 1-888-569-7236 (LOW- RADON).