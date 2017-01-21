Burgener selected Athlete of the Week

MHS Senior Austin Burgener has been playing hockey since he was three years old and currently holds the center position on the MHS hockey team. Austin’s wealth of experience has been quite evident this season as he has taken the reins as the leading scorer for the new Merrill/Wausau-East Hockey coop program; scoring a season-high five goals versus the Altoona/Eau Claire-Regis/Chippewa Falls-McDonell coop on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Austin is also active off the ice, competing on the varsity boys’ soccer team in the fall. In his free time, he lists spending time with friends and playing hockey and soccer for fun, as his favorite past times. The son of Jody and Michelle Burgener, he holds a 3.0 GPA. Austin’s plans after high school aren’t entirely clear yet, but would like to go play hockey somewhere.