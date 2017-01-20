Merrill Sheet Metal Works, Bryant honor a community hero

Merrill Sheet Metal Works, a Merrill-based heating and cooling contractor, and Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems teamed up to honor a local Community Hero who does “whatever it takes” to make a positive impact in their community. This hero demonstrates how a person with passion and determination can use their time and energy to make a difference in the lives of others.

Jill Taglienti from Birnamwood has been named the 2016 Bryant Community Hero winner from the area. Taglienti received a new Bryant high efficiency gas furnace for her home, which was installed by Merrill Sheet Metal Works on Dec. 30, 2016. Taglienti was nominated by Karen Taglienti of Antigo.

In her nomination, Karen said, “Our daughter, Jill, is an amazing woman. She is a second grade teacher at John Marshall grade school in Wausau, WI. She has spent two years in Uzbekistan teaching English, two years in New Mexico studying for her master’s degree and 11+ years teaching in Wausau… She has applied for, and received, grants to teach her students about gardening and selling their plants at school at the end of the growing season. They purchased an old farm house about 11 years ago and every winter is a challenge to see if their furnace keeps going. It would be a wonderful blessing to them if they were chosen to receive a new furnace.”

After the nomination period ended, a selection committee consisting of members of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce, Merrill Fire Department and Merrill Police Department chose Jill for the recognition.

In a letter to Merrill Sheet Metal Works, Jill said, “Thank you for the recognition as a ‘Hometown Hero’ and the wonderful gift of the Bryant furnace. My family and I are extremely grateful to Merrill Sheet Metal, Bryant and Mr. Kurt Wendt for this honor. As a teacher I work to provide my students with the best education possible and have never expected any awards or accolades. Your gift was an unexpected surprise!”

This is the second year Merrill Sheet Metal Works has participated in the Bryant Community Heroes program, providing a high efficiency gas furnace and professional installation to one deserving individual in Central Wisconsin.

“We are pleased to honor Jill Taglienti for all her hard work, passion and determination in making both Wausau and Birnamwood better communities,” Wendt said.