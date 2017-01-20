Merrill Police reports

January 16

1:18 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to a business on Pine Ridge Avenue where a customer had been attempting to steal egg rolls from the business. When the officer arrived, the suspect displayed signs indicative of impairment and admitted to driving to the business. The male subject was placed through field sobriety tests and based off of those tests, he was arrested for operating while under the influence.

10:01 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on East First Street after the operator of the vehicle was found to have a revoked driver’s license. The male subject had open bonds that prohibited driving without a valid license. The male subject was arrested for three counts of bail jumping and cited for operating after revocation.

January 17

3:05 p.m.- An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of East First Street to take a male subject into custody that had a warrant for his arrest through Marathon County. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

January 18

8:50 a.m.- An officer responded to assist the Merrill Housing Authority. The tenant had numerous active warrants for his arrest. These warrants were confirmed and the male party was arrested and transported to the jail.

7:15 p.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller advised she was attempting to sell a male juvenile a pair of jeans and he grabbed them and ran from the residence. It was reported other juveniles ran after the male. The male juvenile was located by officers and admitted to taking the jeans because the caller’s son had made rude comments on facebook about him. The jeans were returned to the owner and the male suspect will be cited.

January 19

6:41 p.m.- An officer investigated a property damage complaint in the 600 block of North State Street. The called reported a window had been broken. The investigation is ongoing.

7:04 p.m.- An officer investigated a hit and run accident. The suspect vehicle had left the scene prior to law enforcements arrival. During the investigation the suspected returned.