State legislators announce joint listening sessions

State Senator Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) will be holding joint listening sessions for constituents on Jan. 23, 24 and 25 with state Representatives Mary Felzkowski (Czaja) (R-Irma), Rob Swearingen (R-Rhinelander), and Jeff Mursau (R-Crivitz).

“I am eager to talk with the people of the Northwoods about the upcoming legislative session,” said Tiffany. “These listening sessions allow me to hear from my district’s residents on various policy areas, including the state budget.”

“One of the most important jobs for the legislature each biennium is the state budget,” Felzkowski (Czaja) said. “I look forward to hearing from our districts’ residents on how we can develop that budget, as well as any other thoughts and ideas on what we can be doing to meet the needs of our region.”

Listening sessions in Lincoln County will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Tiffany and Felzkowski. From 9-10 a.m., the pair will be at the Tomahawk Public Library, 300 W. Lincoln Ave. They will be in Merrill in the council chambers of City Hall, 1004 E. First St., from 12-1 p.m.