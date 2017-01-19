Merrill Winterfest sled dog race postponed

Due to unseasonably warm weather, the Merrill Winterfest Pine River Run sled dog races originally scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to Feb. 10 & 11. The races are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The event will take place at Pine River Elementary School, W4165 Hwy. 64, Merrill.

Sanctioned races will award cash prizes and trophies for the top six places. More than 100 mushers compete during the weekend event. Skijoring, kiddie, and celebrity races will also be featured.

For more information, contact 715-873-4787.