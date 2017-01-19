Conference struggles continue for grapplers

Posted by:
Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

A road trip to Stevens Point Thursday night resulted in the third consecutive conference loss for the Merrill varsity wrestling squad, falling 55-23 to the third ranked Panthers (WVC).
On the brighter side, the Jays jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, as a result of SPASH forfeits in the 220 and 285 pound classes.
Point then got on the board with a Bluejay forfeit in the 106 class.
Trouble would follow and linger following Point pins in the 113, 120 and 126 classes, setting the Panthers up 24-12.
Casey Hoffman would respond for Merrill with a 17-0 Technical Fall over SPASH’s Emmy Engle in the 132 pound class, followed by another six points from Devon Schultz (138) winning by forfeit to narrow the score to 24-23 SPASH.
The 138 pound class forfeit would be the last stand for the Jays as the Panthers pulled off the 145 class by injury default, then took off on a three-pin run.
Brody Zocher nearly pulled out a win in the 182 class, but ultimately fell 4-3 to Point’s Nick Wachowiak.
SPASH sealed the night with a pin in the 195 pound class.
The guys return to the mat Thursday night looking to end their WVC streak with Wisconsin Rapids. Meet time is set for 7 p.m. at the MHS Field House.

