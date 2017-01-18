Thaw closes some Lincoln County snowmobile trails

Due to the current January thaw, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile and winter ATV trails in Zones 2 and 3 will be temporarily closing at 5 p.m. today. Trails in Zone 1 will remain open.

Trail conditions in wooded areas are fair, with the exception of some low-lying areas which may be rough. Trails in open fields may be drifted and lacking snow cover. Riders are advised to use extreme caution in these areas and expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system.

All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Be aware of “logging ahead” and other caution signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.