School forest to host family fun day

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merrill School Forest Family Fun Day offers a chance for families to enjoy the great outdoors and try different winter activities. The equipment rentals will be free, and there will be no admission fee.

Activities will include historic logging demonstration with live horses and horse drawn sleigh (11:30-12:30 p.m.); “Wildlife Ecology and Management in Wisconsin” (1:30-2:30 p.m., presented by Christian W. Cold, Wildlife Technician/Educator, Bureau of Wildlife Management-Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) with live birds; cross country skiing and snowshoeing (last departuretime at 2 p.m.); sledding; campfire; tour the school forest’s newly remodeled animal museum, and Wisconsin Logging History museum; tour the Cordwood Education Center and meet the architects.

Snacks will be available in the main lodge.

This event is sponsored by Merrill Area Public Schools and the “Friends of the Forest.” All activities are weather dependent.

The MAPS School Forest is located on Hwy. 107 (10 miles north of Merrill) across from New Wood County Park. Cell phones rarely work at the forest. The lodge phone number is 715-536-8248. Parking at the forest is limited. Additional parking is available across the road at New Wood County Park.