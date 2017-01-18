Girls rout Rhinelander

By Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Last Thursday night, the Bluejay varsity Girls Basketball squad (8-4) played host to Rhinelander (4-5) in game two of their two-game non-conference home stand.

The ladies wasted no time in asserting dominance, mounting a comfortable 25-18 lead at intermission. The Jays would pour on another dose of nasty sauce in the second with a 26-point effort to knock the Hodags off 51-37.

Patience Pyan led the field artillery for the girls with 15 points on the night (6/12 FG, 3/7 3pt, a, 3r, 5st). Lindsey Casper came through with a solid 8 point effort (3/6 FG, 2/4 3pt, 4a, 2r) while Maddix Bonnell added 7 (3/9 FG, 1/3 FT, 4a, 6r) respectively.

“We were able to pull away later in the second half,” comments head coach Joelene Weix. “The girls really made some good decisions with the ball on beating their press and in our half court offense. They played really good team defense against a good offensive team. I was also pleased with our rebounding tonight!”

The girls currently stand at fifth in the WVC at 2-3 and will return to the court on Friday, taking on fourth place D.C Everest on the Evergreens’ home court. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at D.C Everest High School.

RDR: 18 19-37

MRL: 25 26-51