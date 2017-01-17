T.B Scott Library to host annual cookbook exchange

In celebration of WinterFest, T.B. Scott Free Library will be hosting their fourth annual cookbook exchange.

The cookbook exchange is being held from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Jan. 28, in the gazebo area at T.B. Scott Free Library.

This program provides community members with the opportunity to trade in a cookbook that is no longer being used for a different one.

All cookbooks will be displayed in the gazebo area for browsing. Participants can enjoy new inspiration for winter cooking.

Any cookbooks left over will go to the Friends of the Library for their next book sale.