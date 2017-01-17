Merrill small business receives governor’s award

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

On Friday, December 16, 2016 Wisconsin Interstate Contracting (WIC) of Merrill and owner Renee Koebe, were one of seven Wisconsin businesses recognized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation during Marketplace 2016, the Governor’s Conference on Minority Business Development. The seven Wisconsin businesses selected received top honors in the 2016 Marketplace Governor’s Awards competition, which recognizes outstanding businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.

Wisconsin Interstate Contracting was one of two businesses awarded ‘The Rising Star’ award; given to businesses operating less than five years that have demonstrated strong growth potential. WIC specializes in erosion control and restoration; performing services for state and federal heavy highway projects, as well as recently performing restoration work for the new Jay Stadium project.

The Koebe family then donated an additional $10,000 to the stadium in honor of all the years Justin and Austin played football at the facility.

Established in September of 2015 by Renee, her workforce initially consisted of just herself and sons Austin and Justin Bonnell, but eventually grew to a team of 12 at one point. Koebe and husband Rob are looking forwward to the start of the 2017 season, which will begin with two crews of 6 staff members as well as two clerical staff. Wisconsin Interstate Contracting averages a starting salary of $30.67/hour.

WEDC organizes and hosts the annual conference in partnership with public and private organizations that support the development of diverse businesses. More than 600 people attended the 35th annual Marketplace event, which is the premier statewide business capacity building conference of the year for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses looking to do business with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations. The conference provided opportunities for businesses to meet with potential buyers, identify funding sources, and connect with business assistance resources while networking with other businesses