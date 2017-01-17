MAPS classes and activities cancelled Tuesday Jan. 17

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Due to the arrival of sleet and freezing rain last night and the overnight hours, all MAPS classes and activities have been cancelled for Tuesday Jan. 17. As of 6 AM Tuesday morning, up to a 1/2 inch of ice is being reported in some areas. The Merrill Police Department is advising officers arriving for the morning shift have found local roads to be in very poor, icy condition; listing “ice skates” as a viable option for some local side streets.

Please be safe this morning and allow extra travel time!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

T.B Scott Library goes Solar

Comments comments

MAPS calls off all evening activities for Monday Jan. 16

Comments comments

Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Comments comments

Live Farm Webinar-Estate Planning for Your Family and Farm

Comments comments