MAPS classes and activities cancelled Tuesday Jan. 17

Due to the arrival of sleet and freezing rain last night and the overnight hours, all MAPS classes and activities have been cancelled for Tuesday Jan. 17. As of 6 AM Tuesday morning, up to a 1/2 inch of ice is being reported in some areas. The Merrill Police Department is advising officers arriving for the morning shift have found local roads to be in very poor, icy condition; listing “ice skates” as a viable option for some local side streets.

Please be safe this morning and allow extra travel time!