Patrick C. Hanson, age 61, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Pat was born on March 17, 1955, in Merrill, son of Norma (Alft) Hanson, Merrill, and the late Carleton Hanson. He married Diane Reichert on October 14, 1988, in Merrill. She survives. Pat worked as a counselor at the Lincoln Hills School, Irma, for 33 years, and was now retired. Pat was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Tug Lake, riding his moped, dining out, and spending time on his computer.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Hanson, Merrill; his mother, Norma Hanson, Merrill; his in laws, Beverly Pierzchalski, Merrill, Carol Reichert, Merill, Sherry (Richard) Kort, Weston, and Christine (John) Reich, Merrill; nieces and nehews; and several ‘much loved’ cousins.

The funeral service will begin at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. David Szeto will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.