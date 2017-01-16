Merrill Police reports

January 9

10:51 a.m.- Officers investigated a theft complaint. A school Ipad had been stolen in December but it was not reported at that time. The Ipad was eventually reported stolen and was found to be at an address in Schofield. Officers in that jurisdiction responded to the location and obtained the stolen item. Investigation is ongoing.

8:47 p.m.- Officers responded to a probation violation complaint. The caller advised a male party who was on probation had been consuming alcohol and had a warrant for his arrest. Officers made contact with the male party who displayed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol. The warrant was confirmed and the male was transported to the jail.

10:29 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The male driver had a suspended driver’s license and was cited for the violation. The K9 was deployed and made a positive alert. The vehicle was searched and items of drug paraphernalia were located along with methamphetamine. A short distance behind the traffic stop in the roadway, a bag containing marijuana was located. The driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping.

January 10

8:38 a.m.- An officer responded to a found item complaint at a business. The caller stated they located a bag of a green leafy substance on the floor. The item was taken as evidence and tested positive for marijuana. The business will be viewing video footage for a possible suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

January 13

5:25 p.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller advised they had a wedding ring, gold coins and checks stolen from their residence. Investigation is ongoing.

7:04 p.m.- An officer responded to a vehicle that was stuck in Riverside Park. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest. When the male was placed in handcuffs, a syringe fell out of his shirt pocket that had a substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine. The male party was transported to the jail for the warrant and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.

January 14

1:37 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver had a valid warrant for their arrest. The female driver was placed under arrest and made arrangements for her bond to be posted.

11:59 p.m.- An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, the officer could hear loud music from the roadway. The tenant was uncooperative but did turn down the music. Officers received another noise complaint call a while later. The tenant had smashed the stereo

and threw it out into the parking lot. The tenant was uncooperative and was cited for disorderly conduct.