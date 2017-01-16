Annual snowshoe hike on deck

The Northwoods Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance will host a guided snowshoe hike in the Underdown area of the Lincoln County Forest on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 10 a.m. Meet at the Underdown Recreation Parking Lot on Copper Lake Road.

Come and enjoy the wonderful landscape created by the Great Wisconsin Glacier about 10,000 years ago. A UW geology and geophysics professor described the Underdown as a “world class hummocky feature” of glacial topography. In simpler terms, the area has swamps, lakes, bogs and hills abundantly.

The snowshoe trail layout and design has been done by chapter member, Chris Schotz. The trail is well marked and packed. Hikers can chose between distances of one to four hours depending on your ability, experience and endurance. The trail is “moderately difficult.” Bring your snowshoes, drink and weather appropriate clothing.

Hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and a blazing fire will await you after the hike. There is no charge for this event. Donations to the chapter will be accepted.

For more information, contact Ruby Jaecks at 715-551-1118 or brjaecks@outlook.com.

From Merrill, take Hwy. 51 to Cty. K, right to Cty. H, then right on Copper Lake Road to the Underdown parking lot.