Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Richard L. Corso, 53 of Merrill-was charged January 9 with Felony-4th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated

According to court records, an officer observed Corso’s vehicle cross the center line several times on Center Avenue in the city of Merrill on Jan. 6. After he was pulled over on E. Third St., a preliminary breath test showed .31.

Russell E. Kniess, 48 of Gleason– was charged January 9 with Misdemeanor-4th Offense OWI.

According to court records, Kniess was involved in a one-vehicle accident in the town of Russell on Dec. 12, 2016. A responding Lincoln County deputy found the vehicle on its side with the driver, Kniess, inside. A blood draw at the hospital returned a BAC of .20.

Erin C. Wade, 39 of Saginaw, Texas-was charged January 10 with Misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to court records, on the evening of Dec. 24, 2016 Merrill officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a local tavern.

Officers reportedly spoke with tavern owners who indicated Wade had caused a disturbance, causing other patrons to leave the bar. Then when asked to leave the bar, Wade reportedly became loud and belligerent.

Wade reportedly departed in her vehicle prior to officer arrival, but was located a short time later in her vehicle.

When officers made contact with Wade, signs indicative of impairment were detected about her person.

Wade reportedly became uncooperative when asked to exit her vehicle and admitted to consuming intoxicants, but reportedly refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. Upon being taken into custody and escorted to the officer’s patrol vehicle, Wade reportedly remained uncooperative and resisted officer efforts to place her in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

An ‘drive stun’ from an Electronic Control Device (TASER) was deployed in an effort to obtain compliance from Wade, but was reportedly ineffective. The officer then deployed OC spray, at which point Wade became compliant and was seated in the patrol vehicle.

Following decontamination by Merrill Fire Department emergency medical staff, Wade was transported to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated-1st Offense and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Upon arrival at the jail, Wade reportedly became loud and belligerent toward staff, at which point an additional charge of Disorderly Conduct was added.

Samantha Jo Bacher, 25 of Merrill-was charged January 10 with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

According to court records, the charges stem from a Dec. 25, 2016, domestic disturbance at a West Main Street residence. Bacher reportedly gave false information about the incident to investigating officers.

Dean J. Charbarneau, 52 of Merrill-was charged January 9 with Misdemeanor-Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling.

According to court records, law enforcement received a report Jan. 6 of Charbarneau being in a home on Cty. K without the owner’s permission. Lincoln County deputies found Charbarneau in the residence. He was reportedly intoxicated, boisterous and profane while being placed under arrest.