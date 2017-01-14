Post-secondary honors for local scholars

Cassandra Chism, Merrill, was named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College. Cassandra is a freshman Marketing major.

Katie Erin Detert, Gleason, was named to the St. Cloud State University 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List.

Miranda Marvin graduated on Dec. 17, 2016 from University Wisconsin Stevens Point. She transferred there after attending University of Wisconsin Marathon County. She graduated earning her Associate Degree.

The following local students have been named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College: Collin Robert Ellenbecker, Athens; Dustin James Dengel, Merrill; and Grace Carter Mickelson, Tomahawk.

