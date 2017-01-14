Merrill woman charged after ‘sighting in’ handgun inside residence

Dena Drucker, 52 of Merrill-was charged January 11 with Felony-2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and misdemeanor charges of Endanger Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon and Operating a Firearm while Intoxicated.

According to court records, Drucker was involved in a January 8 incident in the city of Merrill during which Merrill officers reportedly responded to a report of shots fired at her residence.

Officers made contact with Drucker, and she agreed to meet them outside the residence. Drucker then reportedly admitted to firing four shots from her handgun inside the residence and stated she was ‘sighting in’ the gun. Officers reportedly found four bullet holes that exited the exterior wall of the residence and appeared to have traveled west into a residential area.

Drucker reportedly submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test which resulted in a Breath Alcohol reading of .186.

Drucker appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on January 11 and was later released on $2,500 signature bond with provisions of not consuming intoxicants and may not possess firearms.