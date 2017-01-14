Jarvensivu named Athlete of the Week

THS senior Justin Jarvensivu has been the leading scorer for the Hatchet’s Boys varsity Basketball squad this season, posting his season-high 28 points against Antigo last Friday. In December, Jarvensivu became the first Hatchet boys basketball player to eclipse the 1,000 career point mark. Justin has been playing on the varsity basketball team four years and has four varsity letters. He plays baseball in the spring, playing first base for the varsity team in his junior year; and he runs cross country in the fall. Justin likes to hunt, play video games and watch football (especially the Packers) in his free time. The son of Jack and Karen Jarvensivu, Justin holds a 4.0 GPA. After high school, Justin will attend UW Platteville to major in Mathematics. He also plans to try out for the college basketball team.