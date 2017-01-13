Roger M. Peck, age 74, of Merrill, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, from complications related to Peripheral Vascular Disease and Diabetes.

Roger was born June 24, 1942, in Lincoln County, son of the late Kenneth and Vera (Kruse) Peck. He attended North Star School, a one room school house. He graduated from Merrill Senior High School with the class of 1960. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the National Guard Company A, 32nd Division, and served a tour of active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crisis during 1961-1962. In 1979 Roger was awarded the special skill qualification of Master Gunner. He was the first Wisconsin National Guard member to have been awarded this distinction. Roger was a very proud member of the 32nd Infantry Red Arrow Division, retiring after 22 years. Roger was a life member of AMVETS. Roger married Janice Baumann on May 8, 1965. She survives. Roger worked for the Merrill Street Department, retiring after 31 years of service as a master operator. He was a former first vice president and steward of AFSCME-Union Local 332. Roger was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill, where he served as an usher and had formerly served on the Board of Education for St. John Lutheran School. Roger was an avid Packer and Badger fan and was a great ‘arm chair’ quarterback.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janice Peck; son Ryan Peck (Kelli Reissman); his grandson, Brady Peck; the love of his life, his kitty Chloe; two brothers, Howard (Christine) Peck and Todd (Cheryl) Zimmerman; step father, Jack Zimmerman; sister in law and brother in law, Marlene and Jerry Czeshinski; dear family friend, Christine Kausalik; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his son and daughter in law, Russell and Stacy Peck; a brother, William Peck; and his father in law and mother in law, Leonard and Norma Baumann.

Funeral services for Roger will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Joel Hoelter will officiate. Entombment will be in Merrill Memorial Park Mausoleum with graveside military rites conducted by the Merrill V.F.W. Post 1638 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.