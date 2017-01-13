All Lincoln County trails open at noon today

The Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department announces that all of the county’s funded snowmobile trails will be open as of noon today, Friday, Jan. 13.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair, with the exception of some low-lying areas which may be rough. Trails in open fields may be drifted and lacking snow cover. Riders are advised to use extreme caution in these areas and expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system.

Trails designated as winter ATV trails in Zone 2 and the winter ATV section of Corridor 19 in Zone 1 will not be open to ATV use until noon on Friday, Jan. 20. All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Be aware of “logging ahead” and other caution signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.

