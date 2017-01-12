Second half surge catapults Panthers over Jays

By Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

In the wake of a two-week break, the Bluejay boys (2-3 WVC/6-4 Ovr) returned to the hardwood Friday night at Stevens Point Area Senior High, taking on the perennial WVC heavyweight Panthers (3-0 WVC/9-1 Ovr).

Despite an aggressive Bluejay defensive effort, the Panthers managed to pulled ahead to a 29-19 halftime lead. The second period would reflect a SPASH breakout as the Panthers poured on the sauce with a 42-point effort to stow away the 71-48 win.

“The game was told by us having two completely different halves,” comments head coach Jake Schalow. “With two minutes left in the first half, we are down three with the ball. For the first 16 minutes of the game we were very solid defensively, and gave ourselves a chance. Unfortunately, offensively we really sputtered. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers and some open shots that didn’t go. Through 10 minutes of play we had held SPASH to 12 points, unfortunately we could only get nine, but our defense was keeping us in it.”

Despite the loss, Junior guard Jared Ollhoff enjoyed a solid night with a 12-point effort (3/7 FG, 6/6 FT, 2st). Zach Mootz (4/9 FG, 1/3 3pt, 5r, 4a, 2st) and Ben Tabor tied with nine points (3/6 FG, 1/3 3pt, 2/2 FT, 2r, 1a).

MHS:19 29-48

STP: 29 42-71