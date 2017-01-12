Leslie B. Bartosch, age 96, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Leslie was born February 9, 1920, in Merrill, son of the late John and Lenabelle Bartosch. He married Ruth Utech on September 5, 1942. She survives. Leslie was a veteran of World War II and was stationed stateside. He was honorably discharged. Leslie had served in the Civil Conservation Corp. Leslie had been a foreman at the former Anson-Gilkey Company, Merrill. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, traveling, and following the Packers and Brewers.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Ruth Bartosch, Merrill; three daughters, Judy Krueger, Sioux Falls, SD, Dianne Swett, Palisade, Co, and Sue Berens, Wausau; one son, Larry (LuAnn) Bartosch, Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren, Todd, Scott, Jay, Jon, Chris, Amanda, Sarah, Leslie, and Nick; 21 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and one sister, Joan (Harold) Altenburger, WI. Besides his parents, Leslie is preceded in death by a son in law, Mack Swett; one brother, Lawrence Bartosch; and two sisters, Mary Baumann and Eleanora Hartwig.

A Scripture Service for Leslie will begin at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Burial will take place on Monday in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will start at 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.