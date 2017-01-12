Humphrey’s Pub offers fundraising opportunities

Once again in 2017 Humphrey’s Pub will be hosting “Guest Bartenders” on the third Thursday of each month. This is an opportunity for you to raise money for a charity or organization of your choice.

It is a time slot from 6-8 p.m. During that time you have volunteers behind the bar. All of the tips earned and 10% of what the bar brings in during those two hours is yours for your charity of choice. Humphrey’s does have a bartender behind the bar also, so you are not on your own. You can do raffles, bring in food, it is all up to you. Whatever you want to do in those two hours is your choice.

It is a competition, and the group that raises the most money also receives $100 from Humphrey’s at the end of the year.

Invite co-workers, friends and family. Raise money for a good cause and have a great time.

If you are interested, contact Beth or Wendal at the Pub, 715-536-1881, to reserve a spot on the calendar.