Grandmother Flowage fishery reopens following drawdown for dam repairs

The Grandmother Flowage fishery is again open for fishing following completion of dam repairs and the restoration of water levels.

Dave Seibel, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, said anglers have been waiting patiently for the completion of repair work on the dam, located near Tomahawk. The Grandmother Flowage is a 758-acre reservoir on the Wisconsin River in central Lincoln County that runs for about seven miles downstream from the Pride Dam (which forms Lake Mohawksin) to the Grandmother Dam.

In early September, the flowage was drawn down 14 feet for the repair work, leaving fish in the concentrated pool vulnerable to overharvest. Stakeholders attending a public meeting supported the temporary closure of the fishery, which features abundant walleye, muskellunge, northern pike, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, crappie and bluegill. The flowage also contains healthy populations of forage species such as suckers, redhorse and minnows.

“We greatly appreciated the cooperation from anglers and stakeholders while the work was being done by the dam’s owner, Packaging Corp. of America,” Seibel said. “Thanks to the temporary closure, we do not anticipate any long-term negative impacts to the fishery.”

Given the fluctuating temperatures in recent weeks, DNR reminds anglers that ice conditions can vary from location to location. Even though ice may look thick on the surface, moving water river currents can cause water to freeze unevenly.

Stakeholders with questions or comments about the Grandmother Flowage may contact Seibel at 715-623-4190, ext. 3112, or David.Seibel@wisconsin.gov. To learn more about the fishery, visit DNR.wi.gov and search “Grandmother Flowage.”