Drop By & Apply at NTC’s Wausau Campus

Getting started on a program this January is easier than ever at Northcentral Technical College (NTC). Drop By & Apply allows you to complete the entire admissions process in one day at NTC’s Wausau campus every Saturday in January from 8 a.m.–noon and during the week on Jan. 17, 18 and 19 from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Thanks to the generosity of the NTC Foundation, your $30 application fee will be waived when you apply to NTC at a Drop By & Apply event during the month of January. Plan to bring your photo ID and unofficial transcript, so you have everything that you need to complete your application.

Admissions staff will be available to help you apply, register for classes and learn about financial aid opportunities that are available to help you pay for college. You can complete your FAFSA and admissions testing requirements, if needed. Meet with a Career Coach to discuss any of NTC’s 190+ industry-driven programs and transfer opportunities.

You can also tour NTC’s Wausau campus and enjoy light refreshments.

To learn more about attending a Drop By & Apply event at NTC this January, call 715-675-3331 or email admission@ntc.edu.