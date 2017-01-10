Robin ‘Rob’ Rothmeyer, 58, of Merrill, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at his home.

Rob was born October 4, 1958, in Merrill, son of Stanley and Sandra (Ingersoll) Rothmeyer. He married Tammie Folta on July 26, 1980. She survives. Rob worked in the machine room at P.C.A. in Tomahawk. Rob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. He was also member of the Lincoln County Sports Club and enjoyed bow hunting and rifle hunting. Rob loved being outdoors. He enjoyed cutting wood, 4-wheeling, camping, woodworking and working in his garden. In a very short time, Rob learned how to use his smoker at home and did a fantastic job smoking salmon and making sausage. He was also a very good cook. Rob loved playing baseball and eventually coached his sons’ baseball and hockey teams. He liked watching the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Rob was a true family man.

Survivors include his wife, Tammie Rothmeyer of Merrill; two sons, Kyle (Sarah) Rothmeyer of Schofield and Jared (Erin) Rothmeyer of Hopkins, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Hector and Hattie; his parents, Stanley and Sandy Rothmeyer of Merrill; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jean Folta of Merrill; three sisters, Tammy (Dan) Pick of Merrill, Shelly (Paul) Rode of Stanley, Wisconsin and Amy Rothmeyer (Tom Leech) of Merrill; one brother, Benji (Christina) Rothmeyer of Wausau; one sister-in-law, Sue (Tom) Seslar of Merrill; one brother-in-law, Bill (Dawn) Folta of Merrill; and several nieces and nephews. Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother-in-law, Gary Peterson; and his uncle, Jim Ingersoll.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. David Szeto will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the Rothmeyer family suggests memorials to the charity of your choice.

