Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Another scam cost a woman $1,300. The woman had purchased a motor home on Craig’s List which linked to an EBAY sale. She won the auction for $12,000. The seller required the woman put up $3,000 in earnest money to be paid with pre-paid EBAY gift cards. The woman complied and the scammer immediately requested more money, once again to be paid by gift cards. The woman was able to put a stop on the card which recouped $1,700 before all the money was liquidated. You are reminded that if someone is requiring payment using gift cards, or red or green dot cards they are most likely scammers.

A 52-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday morning on a charge of criminal trespassing to a dwelling in the Town of Merrill. The victim told deputies the man entered her home without permission after he had been warned by deputies to stay away. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he remains awaiting a bond hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Most snowmobile trails are now open in Lincoln County. This past Friday a resident of the Town of Merrill complained that a sled had driven through her property at a high rate of speed. A deputy did locate the suspect and warn him for his actions. Going off the trails and illegal exhausts are two of the biggest complaints normally received from landowners during the course of the season.

A 24-year-old Tomahawk man was taken into custody Friday evening on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle after following it and observing it was crossing over the lines. The driver was asked to perform field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was later released to a responsible party.

Cold weather has kept deputies busy this past week with 20 stalled motorists being checked on. Deputies always put on extra miles during the frigid temperature periods in order to prevent injury or illness from being stalled in an unheated car. If you are planning to travel during inclement weather make sure you have cold weather gear and a charged cell phone in case you need help.

The number of car deer crashes remains low with five being reported this past week.