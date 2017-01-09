Janet B. Cole, age 96, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, under the care of her family, the staff at Bell Tower Residence, and hospice.

Janet was born May 4, 1920, in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. She married Douglas Cole on October 5, 1940, and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1980. Janet was a homemaker and had worked at the former Merrill Woolen Mills many years ago as a seamstress. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Janet enjoyed golfing, her card club, traveling, sewing, and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Ann (Ryan) Kuehmichel, Idaho; two sons, Dave (Geri) Cole, Texas, and Scott (Colleen) Cole, Iowa; daughter in law, Lynn Cole, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a sister, Violet Krueger, Merrill; and three brothers, Martin Hall, Roland (Melita) Hall, and Richard (Kay) Hall, all of Merrill. Besides her husband and parents, Janet is preceded in death by a son, Gary Cole; and two brothers, Everett and Donald Hall.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will preside. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Bell Tower Residence, 1500 O’Day Street, Merrill, WI 54452.