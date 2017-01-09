CM CARES™, Church Mutual Insurance Company Foundation, announces $250,000 in scholarships for future religious leaders

CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company Foundation, is pleased to announce a new Religious Scholars Program to financially support religious students in their pursuit of a career in ministry.

The foundation has set aside $250,000 for 50 scholarships of $5,000 each in 2017.

The new scholarship program is open to full-time students across the country who are enrolled in an advanced degree (post-secondary) religious studies program at an accredited theological seminary, college or university during the 2017-18 academic year. Students serving in their final year of an internship program are also eligible to apply. For application details, interested participants should visit www.churchmutual.com/cmcares-scholars.

“Providing these scholarships vividly demonstrates in new and exciting ways how the Church Mutual family is committed to Protecting the Greater Good,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual Insurance Company. “Our vision is to offer religious scholars of all denominations a helping hand in realizing their goals to become the leaders of tomorrow through this program.”

Scholars will receive $5,000 to use toward the completion of their academic year. The program supports high achieving religious students who are committed to entering full-time ministry in their respective faith communities. Students across all denominations are encouraged to apply.

“It takes great effort and commitment to become a leader of faith,” Poirier said. “With this scholarship, it’s our hope we can alleviate some of the financial worry that comes with higher education and help ensure houses of worship continue to have access to quality leadership for generations to come.”

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 3 through April 15, 2017. The 50 scholarship recipients will be announced in May 2017.