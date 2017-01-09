Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Gary P. Ver Kilen, 57 and currently incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail– was charged January 5, with two Felony counts of Stalking – Victim Under 18 Yrs of Age, two- counts of Felony Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, and Felony Child Enticement-Expose Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts.

According to court records, over a span of three years (2013-2016), Ver Kilen allegedly contacted and/or made suggestive remarks or invitations to three victims ages 9 and 16.

Richard A. Burns, 39 of Wausau-was charged January 5 with Felony-Purchase of Pseudoephedrine to Facilitate Another Person’s Manufacture of Methamphetamine.

According to court records, Burns was involved in an incident in the city of Merrill on June 17, 2016 during which he reportedly purchased 2.88 grams of Pseudoephedrine, which was later used in the manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Shawn R. Maki-28 formerly of Merrill and now residing in Wausau– was charged January 4 with Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

According to court records, Merrill officers made contact with Maki on January 3rd, due to Maki having outstanding arrest warrants. During contact with officers, Maki reportedly asked officers to retrieve his wallet from another room of the residence. Upon retrieval of the wallet, officers reportedly discovered a plastic bag near the wallet, containing a white substance which reportedly later tested positive for Methamphetamine. A syringe was also reportedly discovered along with the wallet and plastic bag.

Shawn C. Tomajcik, 40 of Merrill-was charged January 5 with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

According to court records, Tomajcik was reportedly involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on December 22, 2016. During the incident, Tomajcik was reportedly inside of a city tavern and reportedly ‘slapped’ the buttocks of a female tavern patron. When Tomajcik was asked by a responding Merrill Police Department officer, of why he committed the act. Tomajcik reportedly responded “Because I can”.