Ardell W. Schulz, age 81, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Ministry St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston.

Ardell was born April 22, 1935, in Merrill, son of the late Arnold and Ella (Saeger) Schulz. He married Charlotte Mae Tesch on August 7, 1954 in the Town of Scott. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2011. Ardell had been a dairy farmer in the Town of Scott, Lincoln County. Ardell enjoyed restoring John Deere tractors. He could fix or repair anything. Ardell enjoyed polka music, going to garage sales and ‘bargaining’ with people, and especially enjoyed family gatherings.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Dale) Kunkel, Aurora, Illinois, and Linda Fellbaum, Neenah, Wisconsin; two sons, Mark Schulz and Jeff (Caroline) Schulz, both of Merrill; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Eric, Jared, Stephanie, Kristy, Luke, Jake, and Genna; two step grandchildren, Carlie and Collin; two great grandchildren, Teagan and Marcus; and a great grandchild on the way; and one sister, Lavila Krueger, Edgar, Wisconsin. Besides his wife and parents, Ardell is preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Schulz.

The funeral service will begin at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Maine, Marathon County. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

