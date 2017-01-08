New Years Day domestic disturbances lead to charges for mother and son

On the evening of New Year’s Day, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on River Street. Upon arrival, officers met with the reported victim who indicated being involved in a verbal altercation with 42-year-old Tracy Coey, when Coey reportedly arrived at the residence to obtain items for her son. The altercation reportedly turned physical when Coey reportedly slammed the victim’s head into a coffee table several times.

Coey reportedly departed the residence prior to officer arrival, but was located a short time later by officers of the Tomahawk Police Department and taken into custody on a charge of Domestic Violence related Battery. According to the victim, the victim had previously resided with Coey for a period of four months.

A family member of Coey indicated witnessing the altercation and advised Coey had pushed the victim, but had not slammed the victim’s head into a ‘counter’.

Earlier that morning, officers responded to the same residence for a report of another domestic disturbance. According to officer notes, the reported victim indicated being involved in a verbal altercation with 20-year-old Brandon Kautz, Coey’s son. The altercation reportedly turned physical when Kautz pushed the victim to the floor, choked the victim and struck the victim several times about the face with an open hand.

The victim reportedly became fearful of Kautz and fled to a bathroom inside the residence; barricading inside until police arrival.

As a result, Kautz was taken into custody on a charge of Domestic Violence related Battery as well as a probation hold. He was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

Kautz appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on January 3, facing a Misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence related Disorderly Conduct and was released on $1,000 signature bond. According to court records, conditions of Kautz’s bond include a stipulation of no contact with the victim and being permitted to make one trip to his residence to recover items, in the company of a law enforcement officer.

Coey also appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on January 3, facing a Felony charge of Domestic Violence related Battery or Threat to a Witness and a Misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence Related Disorderly Conduct. Coey was released on $2,500 signature bond