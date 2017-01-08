Marshfield grounds grapplers

Posted by: ,
Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Thursday night, the Bluejay wrestlers resumed conference action in playing host to WVC top dog; undefeated Marshfield.
Unfortunately, the night would prove to be a long one for the guys as they fell to the Tigers 53-15.
After giving up a pair of forfeits in the 195 and 220 classes, junior Noah Bolling put the Jays on the board with a 1:36 pin over AJ Leonhardt in the 285 class.
The Tigers would respond with a 4 bout run, before being halted by Devon Schutltz’s 7-2 decision over Caden Pearce in the 132 pound class.
The Jays’ last stand would come in the 182 pound class, via 1:43 pin by Brody Zocher.

