Internet safety events at T.B. Scott Free Library

On Monday, Jan. 16, parents and grandparents are invited for a Merrill police presentation on internet safety and cyberbullying, related to their children and grandchildren. Starting at 6:30 p.m. in the T. B. Scott Free Library Community Room, adults will be treated to dessert and beverages from First Street Coffee Station as they listen, watch video clips, and have time for questions.

Middle school-aged kids will be treated to a Merrill police internet safety presentation, brief video clips, pizza and door prizes drawings on Friday, Jan. 13, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the T. B. Scott Free Library Community Room. After enjoying pizza and the presentation on internet safety, the kids will create an innovative video to share with younger kids about internet safety.

These programs will be funded in part with a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services which administers the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) through state agencies such as the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The Wisconsin Valley Library Service coordinated regional projects.

Watch for books and DVDs added to the T.B. Scott Free Library collection on internet safety and cyberbullying.

For more information contact the library at 715-536-7191.