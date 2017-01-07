Casper selected Athlete of the Week

Lindsey Casper

Junior Lindsey Casper has been steadily emerging this season as yet another formidable weapon in the Bluejay Girls’ arsenal. In the Dec.28 (54-39) win over Portage, Casper put up 12 points, while making good on both of her 3-point attempts and a trio of rebounds to boot.
Basketball is far from new to Casper, as she has been participating in the program since the 5th grade. She keeps busy in the B-ball off season; playing 3rd base for the Bluejay varsity softball team in the spring and center on varsity Volleyball in the fall.
The daughter of John and Lisa Casper of Merrill, Lindsey maintains a 3.5 GPA and enjoys spending time with friends in her free time, as well as outdoors activities such as boating and swimming.
As for the future, Casper aspires to attend a 4-year university but is unsure of exactly where she would like to attend or her major.

