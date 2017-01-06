Stadler named December Youth Optimist

Trevor Stadler has been chosen for the December Youth Optimist. He was nominated by Mrs. Emily Bonack, who states “Trevor always has a smiling face in the hallways and willing to help out other students and staff. He has a sunshiny disposition that seems to rub off on all he encounters – it’s refreshing.”

Currently ranked number 1 of his class with a GPA of 4.0, Trevor has taken such courses as: AP Language & Comp, AP Calculus, AP Government, AP Psychology, AP Statistics, Honors Chemistry, Honors Biology, Honors Physical Science, Pre-Calculus, Physics and Advanced Ceramics. Trevor has been active in Cross Country, Track & Field, National Honors Society, Student Council, Link Crew, Manager for Girls Basketball, Student Representative for School Board, Class Vice President and Spring Musical.

Outside of school, Trevor is involved with Boy Scouts, Optimist Club and the Humane Society.

After high school, Trevor plans to attend UW-Madison to study Urban Planning/Civil Engineering. He is the son of Jason and Nancy Stadler.