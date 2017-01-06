Most Lincoln County snowmobile trails opening today

All Lincoln County state-funded snowmobile trails in Zone 1 and 3, and all of the state-funded trails in Zone 2 north and east of the Wisconsin River, will be open as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Zone 2 trails south and west of the Wisconsin River will remain closed.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair, with the exception of some low lying areas which may be rough. Trails in open fields may be drifted and lacking snow cover. Use extreme caution in these areas and expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system.

Trails designated as winter ATV trails in Zone 3 and in Zone 2 north and east of the Wisconsin River will not be open to ATV use until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Be aware of “trail closed” signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

For up to date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.